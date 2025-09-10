Cardinals Podcast Discusses Possibility Of Franchise Legends As Next Manager
The St. Louis Cardinals are about to undergo some changes this offseason. John Mozeliak will be stepping away as president of baseball operations and giving way to Chaim Bloom, and questions remain about what changes Bloom will implement as the Cardinals finally start their rebuild.
One question facing Bloom is whether or not he will keep manager Oli Marmol at the helm for 2026. Signs point to him retaining and possibly even extending Marmol. However, that is not a guarantee, especially with franchise legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina wanting to manage in the future.
On the "Dealin' the Cards" podcast, Josh Jacobs of FanSided broke down some reasons for potentially replacing Marmol with Pujols or Molina.
Could Cardinals Replace Oli Marmol With Franchise Legends?
"If Pujols is truly like 'Hey, I'll manage for you next year," or Yadi, that temptation that's sitting there, the allure of that, the excitement, even for ownership, the appearance that maybe they could bring more fans, I don't think either guy would be for show," Jacobs said."Like sure, it adds that element to it, but I think both guys have the chops to potentially be really good managers. I'm far more a believer in Pujols as a manager than I am Yadi."
Bringing back Pujols or Molina would certainly generate some excitement for the fanbase that has been lacking since those two players retired in 2022. That was the last time the Cardinals reached the postseason, so bringing back some of that excitement could be a good thing for the Cardinals.
Marmol has done a fantastic job with limited resources this year and has even helped the Cardinals stay close enough in the National League Wild Card race. But if Pujols or Molina wants the opportunity to manage in 2026, then it would be wise for Bloom and ownership to at least consider what it could do for the fans.
Attendance has gone down at Busch Stadium drastically, and more fans could show up to games if Pujols or Molina is brought in to manage soon. The two are obviously franchise icons and would instantly have the respect of the clubhouse. Both have been successful managers in the World Baseball Classic and in the Winter Leagues, so it wouldn't be the same as when they hired Mike Matheny to replace Tony La Russa.
We'll see if Bloom considers this possibility.
