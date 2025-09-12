Cardinals Podcast Expresses Frustration Over Team's Missed Opportunities
The St. Louis Cardinals are running out of time to gain ground in the National League Wild Card race. While the New York Mets were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cardinals were also swept by the Seattle Mariners, and their hopes of making the postseason are remote at this point. Granted, the team doesn't have many stars, so it isn't as if they are a World Series contender.
But at 72-75, they are still four games back of the Mets for the final Wild Card spot with just 15 games to go. There were chances to put up a better fight, but the Cardinals simply missed those opportunities.
On the "Dealin' the Cards" podcast, Sandy McMillan of Redbird Rants expressed frustration over the Cardinals inability to capitalize.
"It feels like the Cardinals this year, there have been lots of times when invariably they let you down. It's beyond funny," McMillan said. "They battle back, they win a couple of series, play some good baseball, I think they went like 7-3 at one point. Okay, and then swept by Seattle. It's these players. They are not getting it done. This series, the Cardinals went 4-for-29 with runners in scoring position. It's dreadful, they scored one run in the fifth inning or later."
It certainly has been a rollercoaster for the Cardinals, but it is also clear that the team, as currently constructed, is not capable of reaching the postseason. And if they were to snap their two-year skid of not being in the postseason, a first-round exit wouldn't be a stretch.
There was hope earlier this season. They finished June with a sweep over the Cleveland Guardians and rose to nine games above the .500 mark. They were also just 2 1/2 games back in the NL Central. But from there, things went south, and the team is now facing an uphill climb if they want to reach the playoffs.
More than likely, however, 2025 will mark three straight years without a postseason appearance. That hasn't happened for St. Louis since 2016-18. They reached the postseason in four straight years following that brief drought.
The team is set to enter a rebuild, with Chaim Bloom taking over for John Mozeliak at the end of the season. They will likely be trading a few players as they look towards the future.
