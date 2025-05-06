Cardinals Polarizing Decision Will Be Worth Watching Out For
The St. Louis Cardinals have some high-end talent in the minor leagues right now just waiting for an extended shot in the majors.
Young starting pitcher Michael McGreevy was the talk of Spring Training for St. Louis. He's just 24 years old and had a cup of coffee at the big league level in 2024 as he made four appearances and pitched to a 1.96 ERA in 23 innings pitched.
He followed that up with a stellar performance in Spring Training in which he had a 1.08 ERA in five total appearances, including four starts. He struck out 12 batters over those five appearances and didn't walk anyone.
McGreevy didn't make the big league team out of camp and started the season off in the minors. He did recently get a brief shot with the club, though. He pitched 5 2/3 innings of relief against the New York Mets on Sunday and didn't allow a run while striking out five batters. He earned a win over New York and was quickly sent back down to the minors in favor of Gordon Graceffo. The Athletic's Katie Woo noted depth as a reason to send McGreevy back down.
"McGreevy’s standout performance leads to the question of whether he’ll remain with the big-league club," Woo said. "At this point, that’s an unlikely scenario. The Cardinals have been candid about their lack of depth outside their current rotation, and they do not want to hinder McGreevy’s workload. He threw 80 pitches and wouldn’t be usable for at least four days, meaning St. Louis will likely option him for a fresh arm."
This absolutely makes sense, but how long can the Cardinals keep him down in Triple-A? Fans were already clammoring for McGreevy to stick with the big league club in Spring Training and he's done nothing but impress ever since. Sooner or later, the noise will end up getting too loud.
