Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With At Least One All-Star This Winter
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to take a close look at the entire organization this winter.
This certainly means that some changes could be on the way that may not bode too well for the 2025 season, but overall will have a positive impact. St. Louis has missed the playoffs for two straight seasons so clearly something needs to be done.
The Cardinals already have taken the step of announcing that Chaim Bloom will be the club's new president of baseball operations once the 2025 season ends. He will have the tall task of taking the club into the future and navigating complicating financial strains caused by broadcasting deals and other factors.
It's unclear exactly how the team is going to look. St. Louis has said that it plans to cut payroll ahead of the 2025 season, so that already means that changes are coming. The Cardinals seemingly will be going with a youth movement for the 2025 campaign, and because of this, The Athletic's Katie Woo said that it's "unlikely" that the Cardinals pick up both Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's club options.
"It is unlikely the Cardinals will exercise Lynn’s and Gibson’s options, especially with the organization emphasizing its youthful core," Woo said. "Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz are under contract for next year, which hypothetically takes up two spaces in the rotation (unless one or both are traded)."
If the Cardinals are going younger with an eye for the future, this seems to be the right call. Both were great pickups for St. Louis heading into the 2024 campaign. They did everything the club asked of them, but if the Cardinals were to let at least one of them go, it could open the door for an internal option to replace them, like possibly No. 2 prospect Tink Hence.
Or the Cardinals could look to the free agent to take a chance on a player to see if they could help in the long term. One player who could make a lot of sense is Los Angeles Dodgers hurler Walker Buehler if the Cardinals want to see if they can find a pitcher for the future.
All in all, changes are coming and at least one All-Star could be on the way out of town.
More MLB: Cardinals Projected $13 Million Star Could Be In Mix For Astros