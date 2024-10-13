Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With Beloved $130 Million Superstar
It certainly seems like changes are coming with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Fans may not necessarily be happy with some of the choices on the way for the Cardinals this offseason, but the team will be very good in the long run.
St. Louis has had two straight seasons below the standards that the team has set for itself. The Cardinals now are prepared to start making changes.
Chaim Bloom is taking over the president of baseball operations role at the end of the 2025 season and is a very good fit. He will spend 2025 looking to rebuild the farm system before getting the keys to the organization.
In the meantime, changes are coming as the team looks to cut payroll. This could lead to some beloved players leaving, including first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
FanSided’s Miranda Remaklus predicted that Goldschmidt will be leaving the organization this winter in free agency.
“Goldschmidt completed the final year of his 5-year $130 million contract,” Remaklus said. “The 2024 season was his most disappointing season with the Cardinals as he slashed ..245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs. This wouldn't be a terrible season for your average player, but we are discussing Goldschmidt, who was the (National League Most Valuable Player) in 2022.
“It's not clear what Goldschmidt would want to return for another season with the Cardinals, but the team will likely move on from him. The team has Alec Burleson, Luken Baker, and Jordan Walker available to compete for the first base position.”
Goldschmidt had a fantastic six-year stint in St. Louis, but sadly his time with the team could be coming to an end.
