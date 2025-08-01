Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With Fan Favorite All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals sold at the trade deadline and the front office seems ready to turn over a new leaf heading into next season.
The front office is also going to undergo some changes with John Mozeliak handing the team over to Chaim Bloom as the new president of baseball operations following this season.
Under Bloom's leadership, the Cardinals will likely head in a vastly different direction that what Mozeliak was doing with the team.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently suggested the Cardinals would cut ties with fan favorite infielder Brendan Donovan under the management of Bloom.
"Like everyone else on this list, Donovan will come to the realization sooner than later that this team is not designed to win during the duration of his current contract," Kline wrote. "He might be the sort of player St. Louis decides to extend and keep around, but Bloom feels like the GM who will recognize the opportunity to sell high. Donovan doesn't hit for much power and his defensive impact is muted, even though he can line up all over the diamond.
"Cashing in before his offensive metrics crumble might be the way to go. This would constitute a drastic organizational shift — Donovan is beloved by fans and coaches and teammates alike — but St. Louis is another to move in a bold new direction under Bloom."
This would be a very unpopular move to make. Donovan is potentially the biggest fan favorite on the Cardinals' roster, but the front office is trying to build a winning ball club, so if trading Donovan makes sense, Bloom could pull the trigger.
JJ Wetherholt is set to take over at second base in the near future, likely moving Donovan to the outfield. If St. Louis can find an outfielder to take Donovan's place, trading the All-Star would make a lot of sense.
At the end of the day, it's likely that Bloom cleans house when he takes over. This could mean the end of Donovan's time in St. Louis.
