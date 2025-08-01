Yankees Almost Stole Ryan Helsley From Mets In Deadline Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals had quite an exciting couple of days leading up to the trade deadline, though it likely wasn't the excitement that the fans had imagined. St. Louis swung a trio of trades to send three different expiring relievers to contending clubs.
Phil Maton was dealt to the Texas Rangers while Steven Matz was traded to the Boston Red Sox. But the biggest move was Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets in a deal that boosted the Mets' bullpen to the top of the league.
The Mets now pair Helsley with a loaded bullpen led by closer Edwin Diaz. Helsley and Diaz could split time as the team's closer, though Diaz will likely handle most of the responsibilities.
But the Mets almost missed out on Helsley before they ever landed him.
SNY's Andy Martino recently reported that the New York Yankees had tried to land Helsley, but they would have had to give up one of their top prospects, and the Yankees never budged. Shortly after, Helsley was dealt to the Mets.
The Yankees were closely connected to Helsley for weeks leading up to the deadline, but his struggles this season and his expiring contract seemed to push the Yankees away.
The Yankees ended up being fine with missing out on Helsley. The Bronx Bombers added David Bednar, Jake Bird, and Camilo Doval instead of Helsley. Bednar and Doval have been at or above Helsley's level of play all season.
Either way, the Cardinals landed a few prospects they liked for the righty and the Mets got their shutdown bullpen arm. Everybody walked away happy.
