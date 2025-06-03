Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With Former Top Prospect
The St. Louis Cardinals are bound to run into some roster shakeup this season. They're winning, but it's unclear if they'll be buyers, sellers, or somewhere in the middle at the trade deadline this season.
In fact, the Cardinals couldn't be in any more of a confusing spot right now. Still, there are some moves that need to be made whether the team is contending or rebuilding.
Mason Keith of Redbird Rants recently predicted the Cardinals would cut ties, likely in a demotion to Triple-A, with 25-year-old former top prospect Nolan Gorman.
"Gorman has a -0.3 WAR in 2025 with only 17 hits in 91 ABs with 1 HR and 9 RBI. He is not getting on base with a .280 OBP, he is not hitting for power with a .297 SLG, and he has provided average defense when given a chance to play," Keith wrote. "For his career, he is a 3.2 WAR player with an OPS+ of 99 for a player known for his offense.
"He has only played about half of the games so far in 2025, and with other players contributing more to the team in a division hunt, his playing time will keep being reduced. I am not sure if he will be shopped as a trade candidate before the deadline, but he will most certainly be sent down to Memphis once again to fix himself and come back like a broken record."
Sending Gorman down to Triple-A seems like the most obvious move at this point. He's not a regular contributor in St. Louis, but he still has quite a bit of potential if the Cardinals can unlock it.
It's tough to give up on a player at just 25 years old, so it would be a little concerning to see the Cardinals involve Gorman in a trade, but stranger things have happened in baseball. If there's a team in the league that still sees his value in the same way the Cardinals do, a trade isn't off the table.
