Why Ex-Cardinals Star Paul Goldschmidt Chose To Sign With Yankees
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly lost a franchise cornerstone this offseason.
St. Louis entered the offseason with the expectation that first baseman Paul Goldschmidt would end up signing elsewhere after spending the last six seasons with the Cardinals. This only became more solidified once the team announced that Willson Contreras would be playing first base in 2025.
Goldschmidt was a beloved figure in St. Louis but the team wanted to go in a different direction and lower payroll. Now, he will call New York home after signing a one-year deal to join the Yankees for the 2025 season.
The 2022 National League Most Valuable Player opened up about why he decided to join the Yankees in a video shared on social media by SNY.
"I love it," Goldschmidt said about playing in New York. "I've always loved it. For me, when I came up and played with the (Arizona Diamondbacks) on the West Coast it was kind of Dodgers Stadium and San Francisco was going through that run when I came up in 2011. That's when they won three out of five years...We were at Yankee Stadium this year on September 1st and the end of August and to just feel that energy walking out of the dugout, that was really fun. It was something I was excited about. The energy is high every game there. It's something I'm looking forward to."
Hopefully, Goldschmidt is able to shine in his next opportunity with New York.
