Inside The Cardinals

Why Ex-Cardinals Star Paul Goldschmidt Chose To Sign With Yankees

The former Cardinals star has a new home for the 2025 season

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals certainly lost a franchise cornerstone this offseason.

St. Louis entered the offseason with the expectation that first baseman Paul Goldschmidt would end up signing elsewhere after spending the last six seasons with the Cardinals. This only became more solidified once the team announced that Willson Contreras would be playing first base in 2025.

Goldschmidt was a beloved figure in St. Louis but the team wanted to go in a different direction and lower payroll. Now, he will call New York home after signing a one-year deal to join the Yankees for the 2025 season.

The 2022 National League Most Valuable Player opened up about why he decided to join the Yankees in a video shared on social media by SNY.

"I love it," Goldschmidt said about playing in New York. "I've always loved it. For me, when I came up and played with the (Arizona Diamondbacks) on the West Coast it was kind of Dodgers Stadium and San Francisco was going through that run when I came up in 2011. That's when they won three out of five years...We were at Yankee Stadium this year on September 1st and the end of August and to just feel that energy walking out of the dugout, that was really fun. It was something I was excited about. The energy is high every game there. It's something I'm looking forward to."

Hopefully, Goldschmidt is able to shine in his next opportunity with New York.

More MLB: Cardinals Linked To $2.6 Million All-Star As 'Realistic' Target

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News