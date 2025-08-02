Cardinals Predicted To Finally Cut Ties With $260 Million Veteran
The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly ready to rebuild their roster. At the end of this season, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak is set to hand over the team to Chaim Bloom.
With that in mind, there are bound to be a lot of bombshell moves made when Bloom is handed the reigns to the team.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently predicted the Cardinals would finally cut ties with Nolan Arenado under the leadership of Bloom.
"This season has been a struggle for Arenado offensively, which continues a worrying trend that certainly does not boost his value," Kline wrote. "And yet, he's still a well-respected veteran with an elite glove at third base and strong plate discipline. The shorter the remainder of his contract gets, the easier it will be for St. Louis to find a suitor and pay down some of the money.
"We can expect Arenado's name to once again feature prominently in offseason trade rumors. There's also reason to believe Bloom might be a bit less unyielding than Mozeliak, as there is value in simply getting off of his contract (as much of it as they possibly can, at least) and promoting internal growth, rather than sinking alongside Arenado."
Arenado is the most likely player to be moved from the roster under the intense leadership of Bloom. At this point, the Cardinals would be better off cutting Arenado and eating the rest of his contract rather than allow him to continue block prospects at the hot corner.
If there's any way the Cardinals can trade Arenado, that would be the best case scenario. But with his production continuing to decline at a rapid rate, it's unlikely a contending team will see him as an upgrade anytime soon.
