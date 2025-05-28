Cardinals Predicted To Land $14 Million Slugger In Ryan Helsley Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals will likely entertain the idea of trading closer Ryan Helsley at the trade deadline this season.
Helsley's on an expiring contract and relief pitchers often net huge hauls in return at the trade deadline, especially since nearly every contending team could benefit from adding high leverage arms.
The one issue the Cardinals may run into is how much the team is winning. Trading Helsley would be a huge step backward this season unless the Cardinals can net a big-league player in the return or him.
Garrett Kerman of Clutch Points recently pitched a wild Helsley trade for the Cardinals. In this deal, Kerman predicted the Cardinals would send Helsley to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Adolis Garcia, pitcher Emiliano Teodo, and outfielder Blaine Crim.
"This package gives the Cardinals a proven power bat for their outfield, a near-MLB-ready reliever or potential starter in Teodo, who can touch 102 mph and has dominated Double-A, and a versatile, high-OBP bat in Crim to bolster their bench or fill in at first base or corner outfield," Kerman wrote. "For the Rangers, acquiring Helsley would immediately stabilize the back end of the bullpen, giving manager Bruce Bochy a proven closer to pair with the likes of Luke Jackson and Chris Martin.
"Helsley’s presence would shorten games and provide much-needed reliability in high-leverage spots, something Texas has sorely missed since their World Series run."
This kind of deal would be huge for the Cardinals. It would give them a huge piece to their lineup by allowing Garcia to slot in as a potential everyday outfielder.
But the pair of prospects shouldn't be overlooked in the potential trade. It would set them up for success right now while also giving them some talented prospects for the future.
