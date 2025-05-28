MLB Writer Shares Shockingly High Praise For Struggling Cardinals Star
While the St. Louis Cardinals have a lot to be excited about with most of their roster, former top prospect Jordan Walker is giving the team a lot to be worried about.
Walker, again in 2025, is struggling. He's slashing .207/.264/.293 with a career worst OPS and a negative WAR. It seems as though St. Louis is going to stick with him for the time being, but it's hard to imagine they can continue to back him if he doesn't turn this around.
Redbird Rants' Josh Jacobs recently shared some high praise for Walker despite the fact that his struggles have been quite concerning.
"On the bright side, his defense has improved quite a bit this year. He's in the 79th percentile in outs above average for right fielders this year, after being a bottom-three defender in baseball in 2023 and well below average in 2024," Jacobs wrote. "That really is a big win in his development, but it ultimately won't mean a ton if the bat doesn't come back around.
"Walker is just 22 years old, so there is plenty of time for him to emerge as a force at the plate. As a 20-year-old in 2023, Walker posted a 116 wRC+ in 117 games for St. Louis. It's crazy to think how much he has regressed over the last two years, but again, it is very possible that he puts it all back together soon to make good on his promise."
At the end of the day, Walker is still just 22 years old. There are a lot of prospects, and even some MLB Draft prospects, who are older than Walker. If he was in the minor leagues or college at this age, nobody would be concerned about his streakiness.
All he needs is a little bit of patience and he should be fine. The Cardinals can't give him forever to figure it out, but he remains one of the highest potential players in the sport.
