Cardinals Predicted To Move On From $11 Million All-Star Soon
The St. Louis Cardinals will have to start making decisions shortly after the 2024 Major League Baseball postseason ends.
Soon after the playoffs end, the Cardinals will have to start to make decisions about club options for the 2025 season. One notable option St. Louis will have to make a decision about is starting pitcher Lance Lynn.
Lynn is a 13-year big league veteran who spent the first six seasons of his career in St. Louis. He was an All-Star and champion in his first stint with the Cardinals. He is now in the back half of his career, but he returned in 2024 to be a veteran option to help solidify the rotation.
The 37-year-old did his job well and had a 3.84 ERA across 23 starts. St. Louis needs to make a decision now about an $11 million club option for the 2025 campaign.
The Cardinals have made it known that they are looking to cut payroll, and turning down the option would be an easy way to do so. Because of this, Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti predicted that St. Louis will turn down the option.
"Lance Lynn (Starting Pitcher, Cardinals)," Ginnitti said. "Option: $11M ($1M buyout). A knee injury limited Lynn to just 23 starts in 2024, but the overall efficiency on the mound was still evident. The 37-year-old holds an $11M salary against a $1M buyout for 2025. Prediction: Declined."
Lynn gave the Cardinals everything he had in 2024, but sadly his time with the team may be coming to an end.
