Cardinals Predicted To Re-Sign Slugger In Make-Or-Break Offseason Move

Aug 31, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) runs out a double against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have looked really good lately, but it still would be a surprise at this point if they were to make the playoffs.

St. Louis is five games out of a National League Wild Card right now and the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs are ahead of them in the standings. It would take a lot to go right for the Cardinals to earn a playoff spot at this point.

The Cardinals currently have a 71-69 record and are in danger of finishing below .500 for the second straight season if the end of the season doesn't go their way.

This upcoming offseason is going to be a make-or-break one for St. Louis. The Cardinals had a disastrous 2023 season. They have been better this year, but not at the level many hoped.

There will be some tough decisions for the Cardinals to make and the first one will be whether or not the team will re-sign Paul Goldschmidt in free agency. It's a toss-up, but Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that the two sides will come together on a new deal.

"There is reportedly mutual interest in a reunion with Paul Goldschmidt as he plays out the final season of his current five-year, $130 million deal," Reuter said. "The 36-year-old has had the worst season of his storied career in 2024, but he is hitting .287/.333/.522 with 13 doubles, eight home runs, and 21 RBI in 41 games since the All-Star break."

St. Louis needs to figure out what it's going to do with Goldschmidt and then direct its attention to adding to the starting rotation.

