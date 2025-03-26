Cardinals Predicted To 'Resist The Urge' To Complete Trade Deadline Fire Sale
The St. Louis Cardinals open their 2025 season on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins and expert predictions for how their year will pan out are flooding in.
After neglecting to alter their big-league roster this offseason, other than moving on from several crucial free agents, it's challenging to predict whether the Cardinals will improve from last year's 83-79 record campaign.
It's possible that St. Louis will be a surprise competitor in 2025. However, if the Cardinals are in a solid position to contend at this summer's trade deadline, their rebuilding plans could be significantly impacted.
"Will the Cardinals pull the chute on the season at some point and trade away (Nolan) Arenado, (Ryan) Helsley and starting pitchers Erick Fedde and Steven Matz?" MLB.com's John Denton wrote Wednesday morning. "As long as it stays in the chase for a playoff slot, the club will likely resist the urge to try to flip its veteran players for salary relief or prospects to build around. But, again, a fast start to the season is likely needed to keep the Cardinals from tearing apart their roster."
Despite declaring an organization reset last fall, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak failed to offload several expensive veterans from the payroll, such as ace Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Arenado.
Helsley and Fedde should've been dealt as they could've reeled in decent top prospect hauls, with both veteran hurlers rallying off career years in 2024. Mozeliak missed his chance to maximize their trade values, as they'll become free agents after this season ends.
It's safe to say that few expect the Cardinals to be competitive at this summer's trade deadline but if they somehow shock expectations, Mozeliak and St. Louis' front office will have several franchise-altering decisions to make.
More MLB: Cardinals 'Have To Be Hoping' For Greater Probability Of Trade Deadline Blockbuster