Cardinals Predicted To Revisit Nolan Arenado Trade If July Goes South

Could the Cardinals still find a taker for their star third baseman?

Curt Bishop

Jun 24, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with first baseman Willson Contreras (40) after the Cardinals defeated the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are in an interesting spot. It's unclear what they'll do at the trade deadline.

They could buy, sell, hold, or mix buying with selling. Ultimately, how they perform in the month of July will determine what their strategy will be in the coming weeks.

They have plenty of pieces that other contending teams will likely have interest in. Last offseason, they attempted to trade Nolan Arenado, but were unable to after he nixed a trade to the Houston Astros.

Brian Murphy of MLB.com predicts that if July goes south for St. Louis, an Arenado trade may not be off the table just yet.

"They were in trade discussions with the Astros regarding third baseman Nolan Arenado, but the eight-time All-Star put the kibosh on that," Murphy wrote.

"If the weeks ahead don't go in the Cards' favor, they could revisit the possibility of an Arenado trade, something that would no doubt grab headlines across MLB. The 34-year-old has about $40 million left on his contract, which runs through 2027."

After St. Louis was unable to trade Arenado to Houston, they pivoted to the Boston Red Sox. But after Boston signed Alex Bregman, the chances of an Arenado trade were squashed, at least for the time being.

But if the Cardinals fall out of contention, there will likely be teams that show interest in Arenado. The Los Angeles Dodgers might be one, as they recently lost Max Muncy to a knee injury.

It will be interesting to see how the next few weeks play out for St. Louis.

Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

