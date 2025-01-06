Cardinals Predicted To Sign Former All-Star To Bolster Rotation For 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals have been quiet this winter and likely won't make any major moves in free agency to bolster their roster. Instead, 2025 has been deemed a "reset" year, which means that certain players could be traded to open up spots for younger players.
That doesn't mean that they won't make any moves, however. They could still dive into the market for some minimal upgrades. Pitching is where they could use some help.
Gabe Lacques of USA Today listed one free agent each Major League team could sign with the offseason winding down, and for St. Louis, veteran left-hander and former All-Star Martin Perez was an option.
"Ryan Helsley is still the closer. Nolan Arenado is still the third baseman (though read this quickly, if you can). Sonny Gray still fronts the rotation. The re-boot/teardown expected to come with John Mozeliak passing the baseball ops poohbah reigns to Chaim Bloom hasn’t yet happened. It’d be funny if the Cards accidentally won the division this year," Lacques wrote.
Perez split the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres. In 26 starts, he went 5-6 with a 4.53 ERA over 135 innings of work. He averaged 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings as well.
The lefty was with the Texas Rangers when they won their first World Series title in 2023. He also briefly pitched with the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox.
If signed by St. Louis, Perez would be more of a back-end starter, but could fill some innings.
