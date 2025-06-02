Cardinals Predicted To Trade $260 Million Star To Loaded Yankees
St. Louis Cardinals veteran infielder Nolan Arenado has been at the center of trade rumors for the last few months, but no deal has come to fruition. Arenado's no-trade clause and massive contract make him hard to trade away, but that hasn't stopped the Cardinals from trying.
Ryan Burks of Sportskeeda recently made the bold prediction that the New York Yankees would trade for Arenado this season, but there are a few issues with this idea.
"The New York Yankees need a new starting third baseman, and they are going to be aggressive in June. Veteran Nolan Arenado is currently with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he would be a perfect fit in New York," Burks wrote. "Arenado would have to waive his no-trade clause, but he would make that move to join a loaded Yankees roster. If you are looking to make bold MLB predictions, this is a great place to start."
The issues with the Arenado to the Yankees idea are quite problematic. While it sounds good on paper, that's the end of where this idea makes sense.
To this point, Arenado hasn't voiced his eagerness to waive his no-trade clause for a deal to the Yankees. Without that, it doesn't matter if the Yankees and Cardinals have a deal in place to send the veteran to the Bronx. No deal happens without Arenado's approval and he hasn't given that yet.
The other issue is the Yankees don't seem to be interested. To this point, there hasn't been any confirmed interest in Arenado from the Yankees. If the Yankees aren't interested, there's no reason to continue talking about the idea.
There are a few hoops to jump through before this could ever become a reality.
