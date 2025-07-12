Cardinals Predicted To Trade All-Star Closer To Dodgers In 'Buyer-To-Buyer Deal'
The St. Louis Cardinals have been a lot better than expected this season. Instead of falling out of contention, they are only two games back of the third National League Wild Card spot and 5 1/2 back in the NL Central.
What they'll do at the trade deadline is not certain. They could buy, sell, hold, or potentially even mix buying with selling. While they have outperformed expectations, they aren't exactly a World Series contender.
The deadline is July 31, and St. Louis has some tough decisions to make.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided recently listed one trade each team should make at the deadline and proposed the idea of St. Louis sending closer Ryan Helsley to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"The Cardinals should buy, but they need to do it the right way. What I mean by this is the Cardinals could trade somebody like Ryan Helsley to a contender in an attempt to add big league talent. This could be a deal with the Dodgers to bring in Justin Wrobleski, Bobby Miller, or James Outman. They could also try to make a deal with the Tigers to add more top young talent."
A trade such as this would allow St. Louis to restock their farm system with pitching depth, and even call up Michael McGreevy to the Major Leagues. The players that they would be receiving in this deal are also Major League ready, so they could almost instantly help the team out.
It will be interesting to see how St. Louis approaches the deadline.
