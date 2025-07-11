Yankees SP Clarke Schmidt's Season-Ending Injury Could Berth Cardinals Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't decided whether to buy or sell at the July 31 trade deadline but it wouldn't be shocking if the New York Yankees are hoping to trade with them.
After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, the Yankees are determined to reclaim the throne as world champions by winning this year's Fall Classic.
Sadly for the Yankees, their rotation is riddled with injury and their latest starting pitcher to fall on the injured list, Clarke Schmidt, could motivate the Bronx Bombers to reach out to the Cardinals for aid.
"New York Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt will undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career, manager Aaron Boone announced Thursday," ESPN's Jorge Castillo reported Thursday evening. "Schmidt, who will have the procedure for his torn ulnar collateral ligament Friday, will miss the rest of the 2025 season and most, if not all, of 2026. An MRI exam last Friday confirmed the injury. Schmidt, who said he had been dealing with elbow soreness since June 4, exited his start against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 3 after just three innings because of the discomfort."
Not only will the Yankees be without Schmidt for the remainder of their 2025 World Series bid but they're also tasked with compensating for the loss of ace Gerrit Cole -- season-ending Tommy John surgery -- and Luis Gil, who's expected to return from the 60-day IL due to a right lat strain in late July or early August.
Landing Cardinals ace Sonny Gray in a deal before the trade deadline would be monumental for the Yankees. However, the 35-year-old has a full no-trade clause, which he's shown no signs of wanting to waive.
If the Yankees can't land Gray, they could pursue right-handed pitcher Miles Mikolas or left-handed pitcher Steven Matz, who both become free agents after this season ends -- solid rental options.
Although Mikolas has been shaky this season, he's typically an innings-eater who could help stabilize the back of the Yankees' rotation. Matz, who has been dominant out of the Cardinals' bullpen in 2025, could return to the rotation if dealt to New York, where he has experience performing during his tenure with the New York Mets from 2015 to 2020.
Ideally, the Yankees would rather land Gray over Matz or Mikolas but considering that the three-time All-Star prefers playing in St. Louis and struggled in New York during his time with the Bronx Bombers from 2018 to 2019, the latter two starters are likely more accessible.
More MLB: Yankees Predicted To Seek 'Considerable Upgrade' In Cardinals Blockbuster