Cardinals Predicted To Trade Dominant Ace To Desperate Dodgers
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray was masterful on Monday night. The star pitcher for the Cardinals tossed six shutout innings with ten strikeouts against the American League's top team, the Detroit Tigers.
Still, Gray could end up on the trade block if the Cardinals aren't in postseason contention around the trade deadline. While they look competitive right now, things can change.
Alejandra Razo of AlBat recently suggested the Cardinals could trade Gray to the desperate Los Angeles Dodgers this season.
"While the Cardinals are winning a lot of games right now, they certainly aren't World Series contenders with their current roster setup. The management knows this, and that’s why all their moves seem to be made with the future in mind,” Razo wrote. "That's why it would make sense for the Cardinals to trade starting pitcher Sonny Gray this season.
“Gray is getting up there in years and is unlikely to be a major contributor when the Cardinals are ready to make a strong postseason push again. Trading him now, getting a bunch of prospects and clearing his salary off the books would be crucial for St. Louis, who are building their structure around young talent. For the Dodgers, they can afford to add Gray's salary to their payroll while parting with some prospects"
The Dodgers need to add a pitcher and Gray might be the perfect guy to pursue.
Los Angeles' pitching staff has fallen apart with all the injuries over the last few weeks. This has resulted in unproven talent being given the ball to start meaningful games and it's not going too well.
If the Dodgers are ready to part ways with somebody like James Outman or Bobby Miller, the Cardinals could be willing to part ways with Gray.
