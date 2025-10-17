Cardinals Predicted To Trade Star To Yankees After Cody Bellinger Update
The St. Louis Cardinals are bound to have quite an exciting offseason this winter. They're likely going to be active on the trade market, with players like Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado making sense as trade chips.
But All-Star Brendan Donovan might be the most intriguing trade chip for the Cardinals.
He's coming off a solid season and could net the Cardinals a decent return on the open market. It seems unlikely that the Cardinals will re-sign him beyond 2027, so a trade might make the most sense.
MLB analyst Jim Riley recently predicted the Cardinals would cut ties with Donovan this offseason in a trade that would send him to the desperate New York Yankees. This comes shortly after Cody Bellinger opted out of his contract.
Brendan Donovan would fit perfect with the Yankees
“Brendan Donovan’s versatility is key here,” Riley said in a YouTube video. “Brendan Donovan could play second base, and you can move Jazz (Chisholm Jr.) to the outfield to help replace the departing outfielders, Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham. Or Brendan Donovan himself could go to left field where he has played. Brendan Donovan can play almost anywhere.”
Donovan was very good this season. He has the defensive versatility to make a big impact, too. The star could play first base to replace Paul Goldschmidt. He could slide in at second base or third base. He could play the corner outfield spots, too.
His bat is also exactly what the Yankees are looking for right now.
“The versatility is key, and also the plate approach,” Riley said. “These are the kinds of guys that the New York Yankees need to add to their lineup so that it is less strikeouts, more on base, more contact.”
With Bellinger on the open market, a trade like this could make a lot of sense. That would slide Judge back to center field for the time being while Donovan plays a super-utility role.
Either way, Donovan is the perfect hitter for what the Yankees are doing. They have 10 guys on their roster who can slug the long ball. Adding a high-contact guy to supplement them would be perfect.
