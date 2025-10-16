Cardinals Urged To Reunite With 9-Year Veteran Reliever In Free Agency
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for quite an exciting offseason this winter. They have a lot of potential trade candidates on their roster, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them make more than a handful of big moves.
Players like Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado will almost certainly be moved while Brendan Donovan could be traded under the right circumstances, too.
The Cardinals could also dive into free agency to make a few small additions to the roster, especially if they're going to be tearing it down with trades.
Curt Bishop of SB Nation recently urged the Cardinals to reunite with reliever Andrew Kittredge in free agency this offseason. Kittredge, now a member of the Chicago Cubs, spent the 2024 season with the Cardinals.
Cardinals urged to sign Andrew Kittredge in free agency
"The Cardinals bullpen looked great this year, even after they traded Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz," Bishop wrote. "But why not supplement that group with another solid veteran that has been here before? Kittredge is now with the Cubs, and he posted a 3.40 ERA in 54 appearances with Chicago and the Orioles.
"He’s still good for high-leverage spots and shouldn’t be too expensive. Bloom’s fingerprints were all over the trade the Cardinals made to acquire him from the Rays, so he has familiarity with the veteran right-hander. I’d be on board with a one-year deal to bring him back."
Kittredge was solid with the Cardinals in 2024. The veteran posted a 1.6 WAR over 74 appearances. He held a 2.80 ERA, 3.96 FIP, and 1.13 WHIP over 70 2/3 innings in St. Louis.
Now that he's back in free agency, the Cardinals could pursue him on a short-term deal similar to Phil Maton last offseason. Kittredge is bound to land a bit more money than Maton did, but the idea is the same.
Signing Kittredge would boost morale a little bit in St. Louis. If he plays well but the Cardinals don't win games, he could be shipped off at the trade deadline. If he struggles, the Cardinals could either cut ties during the season or wait until the offseason.
Either way, it makes sense.
More MLB: Cardinals Facing Key $40 Million Offseason Decision