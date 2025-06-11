Cardinals Predicted To Use $7.5 Million Veteran As Trade Chip
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a bit of a predicament with starting pitcher Erick Fedde.
Fedde is throwing well, and the Cardinals are winning games. But St. Louis is built to rebuild, not contend for the World Series this season. And Fedde's contract expires at the end of the season.
Should the Cardinals trade Fedde?
FanSided's Curt Bishop recently suggested the Cardinals should look to use Fedde as one of their trade chips this season and it makes quite a bit of sense.
"Like Helsley, Fedde is in the final year of his contract and was a candidate to be moved during the offseason. But the Cardinals also chose to hold onto him. The 32-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 3.54 ERA and could bring back a decent return," Bishop wrote. "If last year was any indication, rental pitchers, starters and relievers, could generate solid returns for selling teams. We don't know if St. Louis will sell, but Fedde is a name to watch, as prospect Michael McGreevy waits in the wings.
"But Fedde is still worth something on the trade market and could very easily bring back something the Cardinals may be looking for, even if that's an incremental piece that they may want to add to the roster for 2025."
Trading Fedde is one of the more obvious moves for St. Louis to make this season. There's no future for the right hander with the Cardinals due to the top pitching prospects who will be ready to crack into the big leagues next season.
St. Louis could also get a decent return, potentially a bit of an overpay, from a desperate contender this season. Trading Fedde would bring in a decent prospect return while also freeing up a spot in the big-league rotation for a pitcher like Michael McGreevy.
