Cardinals Predicted To Use Struggling Prospect As 'Trade Bait'
The St. Louis Cardinals have a strong young core, but one of their highest potential young stars has struggled tremendously.
Jordan Walker has slashed .207/.264/.293 with concerning strikeout numbers and a negative WAR. His bat has been nearly unplayable at this point.
FanSided's Austin Owens recently suggested the Cardinals would use the struggling Walker as "trade bait" this season.
"Walker is still young enough and has enough upside that the Cardinals could get the upgrades they need at the deadline by trading him," Owens wrote. "It is too early to tell exactly what those needs will be, but it can be expected that Walker will be discussed in at least one of the trades St. Louis makes before the deadline.
"With his underwhelming performances at the plate over the last two seasons, it is not like St. Louis will be able to get top prospects or household names for him, but there will be a team out there willing to part ways with a piece that can help the Cardinals because they feel Walker's potential could be reached elsewhere. The question St. Louis will have to answer is whether that trade-off is worth it."
While there's a chance the Cardinals give up on Walker, it's unlikely. He's still just 23 years old and loaded with potential. He might have the highest potential on the team if he can put all the pieces together.
But the bigger issue would be Owens' idea that the Cardinals wouldn't be getting any kind of solid name in exchange for him. Walker has way too much potential and talent to be dumped in a deal. If he is to be traded, the Cardinals would need to land a star or potential star to make it worth it. Anything less would be a complete waste.
