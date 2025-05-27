MLB Insider Suggests Cardinals Star 'Building A Case' For All-Star Bid
The St. Louis Cardinals have seen a lot more success this season than anybody anticipated. One of the stars who has helped the Cardinals get to this point is utility infielder Brendan Donovan.
Donovan has been a huge piece for the Cardinals, anchoring their lineup as the typical three-hole hitter. His bat has been tremendous as he ranks among the league's best in a few different categories.
Katie Woo of The Athletic recently suggested Donovan's success at the dish this season could lead to an All-Star bid at the midseason mark.
"Donovan’s three-hit game on Sunday afternoon was his seventh of the season and raised his average to .328, third highest in the National League," Woo wrote. "He leads the league in hits (65) and doubles (17) and has locked down the third spot in the Cardinals’ batting order.
"Donovan has always been of high value to St. Louis because of his versatility on both sides of the ball. With the two-month mark of the season closing in, not only has Donovan been instrumental to the Cardinals’ success, but he’s also building a strong case for his first All-Star bid, perhaps as a reserve."
An All-Star bid could certainly be in Donovan's future. He's been excellent this season and it's hard to imagine he's going to fall off any time soon.
The infielder has been St. Louis' best player, so he would be the easiest candidate to send to the game if the Cardinals end up with just one All-Star, but that's unlikely to be the case with other players performing well, too.
