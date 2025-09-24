Cardinals Prediction Involves Cutting Ties With Miles Mikolas
The St. Louis Cardinals have just four more regular season games before the Chaim Bloom era really begins for the organization.
He's been with the team since after the 2023 season ended in different capacities, but will be officially named as the team's president of baseball operations after the 2025 season comes to an end and relieve John Mozeliak. Mozeliak has been with the organization for what has seemed like forever. He joined the organization in 1995 in the scouting department and worked his way up. Eventually, he replaced Walt Jocketty as teh teams' interim general manager before taking on the full title.
He helped build a sustainable winner and eventually was promoted to president of baseball operations.
Who will be back for the Cardinals in 2026?
Bloom is going to have a tall task ahead of him in filling Mozeliak's shoes. It will be interesting to see how he handles his first full offseason running the show in St. Louis. Especially, with all of the question marks about which guys could be back or not. The chatter is endless. With each passing day, there's more noise about who could be back or who the team will cut ties with. FanSided's Mark Powell is one of the latest to weigh in on the conversation and predicted five Cardinals who "who won't survive front office turmoil." One mentioned, unsurprisingly, was Miles Mikolas.
"Mikolas signed a three-year contract with the Cardinals worth over $55 million in 2023," Powell said. "Unless he is willing to take significantly less than that, he'd be better off pitching elsewhere. This season, Mikolas had a 4.76 ERA in over 150 innings pitched. He is no longer the ace-level starting pitcher the Cards once thought he could be, and thus isn't worth the headache of a veteran who doesn't belong on a retooling roster.
"Bloom would be better off letting Mikolas walk, and instead giving his roster spot to a young player with much to prove. With the likes of Quinn Matthews, Liam Doyle, Tink Hence and more Cardinals prospects looming in the farm system, why block their own emergence with an aging asset?
This has been a popular prediction around the Cardinals. Mikolas' three-year deal worth over $55 million is going to be up after the season. He's been with the team for years and has at least made it clear that he would like to be back and even specifically pitch at Busch Stadium, but the most likely option still does seem to be the two sides moving on from one another.
More MLB: Cardinals Should Bolster Rotation With Former Blue Jays All-Star