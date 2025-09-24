Cardinals Should Bolster Rotation With Former Blue Jays All-Star
It's not every day that someone becomes available at this time of the season that at least has a chance to have a positive impact on a club the following season.
But, that's what happened on Tuesday night when the Toronto Blue Jays opted to designate former All-Star pitcher Alek Manoah for assignment.
"Roster Moves: OF Anthony Santander reinstated from 60-day IL and will be active for tonight’s game, 1B Ty France placed on 10-day IL (left oblique inflammation), and RHP Alek Manoah designated for assignment."
Right now, the Cardinals have some questions for the 2026 rotation. Michael McGreevy and Matthew Liberatore seem like the only guaranteed options. Miles Mikolas is heading to free agency. Sonny Gray already has been in trade rumors. Andre Pallante isn’t a guarantee after a brutal year.
The St. Louis Cardinals should be all over the former All-Star
Quinn Matthews seems like a potential option as well. Liam Doyle is going to be fun to follow, but it would be a shock if he’s an Opening Day candidate.
Because of all of this, the Cardinals should take a flier on Manoah as fast as possible. He's just 27 years old and has years of arbitration-eligibility left. If the Cardinals were to claim him, they would have to put him on the 40-man roster immediately, per the rules of when someone is desginated for assignment. But, that would be alright with the former All-Star.
The Cardinals are going to need to fill out this rotation next year and adding someone like Manoah would give the team a head start. He would fit into the idea of a rebuild as well because expectations wouldn't be high and he's yougn enough where maybe he could fit the timeline of the Cardinals trying to get back into contention. His first season he had a 3.22 ERA in 2021. In 2022, he had a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts. There's clearly talent there with Manoah. Now, it's only a matter of a team getting it out of him once again and it should be the Cardinals.
