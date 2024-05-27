Cardinals Pushing Into Contention, Could Pursue Pair Of Hurlers To Bolster Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals slow start left them needing a miracle to even consider becoming true contenders by the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Well, the Cardinals have won 10 of their last 12 games, vaulting them to third place in the National League Central at 25-26. That record is far from impressive but it's good enough to place them one game back of second place in the division and only a 1/2 game back in the lackluster NL Wild Card race.
If they can climb above .500 in the coming days there is a real chance the Cardinals bulk up at the deadline instead of selling off key pieces of the roster.
In that scenario, it would be wise to bolster up the rotation as Miles Mikolas has struggled mightily (3-5, 5.64 ERA) this season and the No. 5 starters: Matthew Liberatore and Zack Thompson have been struggling in Steven Matz' absence (not that he was much better).
Oddly, if the Cardinals were to bolster their rotation for a potential playoff run, they'd be wise to look toward a pair of hurlers on the worst pitching staff in baseball -- the Colorado Rockies arsenal.
"Austin Gomber (2.76 ERA, 8th in the NL) and Cal Quantrill (3.59, 24th) have done their jobs, each of them ranking in the top 20 in innings pitched," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Saturday.
"Both the 30-year-old Gomber (one of the key pieces in the February 2021 Nolan Arenado trade) and 29-year-old Quantrill (acquired from the Guardians last November) are under control through 2025, giving the (Colorado) Rockies controllable pitching to potentially shop prior to this summer’s trade deadline."
St. Louis could use a youth movement in their rotation and a player in the 29-30 age range would look prepubescent compared to the current leaders of the staff.
Since the Cardinals would be fringe contenders at best and clearly at least a year or two away from peak strength, it would make sense to target starters signed through 2025 instead of trading valuable prospects for a couple months of help.
Regardless, St. Louis is in the process of changing their narrative if they can stay hot for a just a while longer.
More MLB: Multiple Reports Link Cardinals, Orioles For Trade Involving All-Star Hurler