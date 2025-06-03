Cardinals Have Shot At 'Deadline Splash' On 2 Conditions
The St. Louis Cardinals didn't do too much throughout the offseason but that hasn't stopped the club from having a great season to this point.
In the offseason, there was significantly more talk about potential moves rather than actual moves themselves. The Cardinals turned down Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn's club options for the 2025 season and those were the biggest roster decisions the team made for a while.
The Cardinals wanted to get trades done, but it just didn't happen. That has turned out to be a blessing because the Cardinals have been one of the better teams in the National League and currently are sporting a 33-26 record.
At this time of the year, the topic that gets talked about the most is trades. Will the Cardinals buy at the deadline? Could they sell? Will they try to do something in the middle? Will they do anything at all?
St. Louis is difficult to figure out. The Cardinals have Chaim Bloom taking over as president of baseball operations after the season which surely will have an impact on how the team handles the deadline. We also have two months of baseball before the July 31st deadline passes, so that's important to note.
ESPN's Jeff Passan weighed in on the topic and said because the team didn't spend in the offseason, technically, they could afford a "deadline splash," but it all comes down to where the Cardinals are in the standings and if they can convince ownership to invest in this roster.
"Considering how little they spent this winter -- $2 million to reliever Phil Maton -- the Cardinals should have financial leeway to make a deadline splash," Passan said. "But in order to do that in president of baseball operations John Mozeliak's final season in charge, they'll need to inch closer to the Cubs at the top of the NL Central and cajole ownership into allowing Mozeliak to make this team even better than it has surprisingly been."
Will the Cardinals add another piece?
