Cardinals-Rangers Blockbuster Deal Would Make Things Right
What’s next for the St. Louis Cardinals?
The Cardinals currently have a 50-44 record and have been inconsistent recently, but overall has been good. St. Louis got back in the win column with a win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday with Miles Mikolas on the mound.
If the Cardinals were to add a piece before the trade deadline, it would make sense to add a power bat. St. Louis isn’t riddled with holes, like some teams. St. Louis could use a boost in the middle of the lineup and FanSided's Scott Plaza suggested a reunion with slugger Adolis García.
"Why not another reunion? García had a small cup of coffee with the Cardinals in 2019 before being DFA'd and traded to the Rangers in the offseason," Plaza said. "After latching on with Texas, García took off as a superstar when he averaged over 30 homers and 15 stolen bases over four seasons. Like Ward, García has another season of arbitration eligibility but is much more costly thanks to his high offensive output.
"García is playing the 2025 season on a $10.5 million salary after signing a two-year extension with Texas last year. However, the 32-year-old has been below average for each of those seasons, and with the Rangers fighting to remain in contention, they could dangle García around the league to recoup some value. While he is only hitting .228 this season, he has cut his strikeout rate slightly and has still driven in 50 runs and hit 10 homers."
The Cardinals cut ties with García way back in 2018 and afterward he developed into a star. He's a two-time All-Star and has 11 homers and 53 RBIs this year with the Texas Rangers. It certainly wouldn't hurt to bring a slugger like him back.
