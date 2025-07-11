Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals-Rangers Blockbuster Deal Would Make Things Right

Should the Cardinals call the Rangers?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A hat and glove of a Texas Rangers player during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A hat and glove of a Texas Rangers player during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

What’s next for the St. Louis Cardinals?

The Cardinals currently have a 50-44 record and have been inconsistent recently, but overall has been good. St. Louis got back in the win column with a win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday with Miles Mikolas on the mound.

If the Cardinals were to add a piece before the trade deadline, it would make sense to add a power bat. St. Louis isn’t riddled with holes, like some teams. St. Louis could use a boost in the middle of the lineup and FanSided's Scott Plaza suggested a reunion with slugger Adolis García.

"Why not another reunion? García had a small cup of coffee with the Cardinals in 2019 before being DFA'd and traded to the Rangers in the offseason," Plaza said. "After latching on with Texas, García took off as a superstar when he averaged over 30 homers and 15 stolen bases over four seasons. Like Ward, García has another season of arbitration eligibility but is much more costly thanks to his high offensive output.

"García is playing the 2025 season on a $10.5 million salary after signing a two-year extension with Texas last year. However, the 32-year-old has been below average for each of those seasons, and with the Rangers fighting to remain in contention, they could dangle García around the league to recoup some value. While he is only hitting .228 this season, he has cut his strikeout rate slightly and has still driven in 50 runs and hit 10 homers."

The Cardinals cut ties with García way back in 2018 and afterward he developed into a star. He's a two-time All-Star and has 11 homers and 53 RBIs this year with the Texas Rangers. It certainly wouldn't hurt to bring a slugger like him back.

More MLB: Cardinals Have Easy Solution For Season-Altering Spiral

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News