Cardinals Have Easy Solution For Season-Altering Spiral
It’s time for the St. Louis Cardinals to make a change.
St. Louis has overachieved all season to this point and looks like it has a chance at earning a playoff spot. But, the rotation is doing damage right now for the team’s chances.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared that the Cardinals' starting pitchers have allowed at least six earned runs in five of the last 13 games.
"Cardinals starters have allowed at least six runs in five of the past 13 games," Goold said. "It's been a brutal turn of the rotation here in the past week. With seven runs in six innings for Andre Pallante, the five-some has allowed 22 runs in its past 23 1/3 innings."
Over the last few weeks, the rotation has been a topic of conversation, specifically about Erick Fedde and Miles Mikolas. But, neither were on the mound on Wednesday. The Cardinals had Andre Pallante on the mound and he allowed seven earned runs in six innings of work against the struggling Washington Nationals.
Right now, the Cardinals are just four games above .500 at 49-45 and are 4-6 over their last 10 games. Things aren't going right in the rotation right now and the easy decision would be to put Michael McGreevy in it as fast as possible. Sure, it would take a tough decision like designating either Fedde or Mikolas for assignment, or making a trade, or moving someone to the bullpen. But, if the Cardinals want to make a run, they need to plug up the rotation.
It's easier said than done. It's not easy to make a decision like this, but the New York Yankees were just in a situation when they needed to make a touch call and they DFA'd DJ LeMahieu. It might be time for St. Louis to do something like that.
