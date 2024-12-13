Cardinals 'Realistic' Blockbuster Proposal Would Send $74M Star To Red Sox
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to be in trade rumors seemingly until the day that star third baseman Nolan Arenado is wearing another team's jersey.
Arenado is arguably the biggest name available on the trade block right now. Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is up there as well, but there isn't a guarantee he gets moved. Arenado has a no-trade clause, but there already has been a reported list of teams he's willing to waive it for and it really wouldn't be surprising to see a trade soon.
The Winter Meetings are now behind us, but that doesn't mean he won't get traded. That would've been a somewhat easy time to do it because all of the executives for every team were together, but it could happen at any time.
One team that was on his approved list was the Boston Red Sox. Because of this, FanSided's Thomas Gauvain made a hypothetical trade proposal to send Arenado to Boston.
"Cardinals receive: RHP Richard Fitts, OF Jhostynxon Garcia (and) Red Sox receive: 3B Nolan Arenado, LHP JoJo Romero, $15 million," Gauvain said. "Yes, the Cardinals include some cash and reliever JoJo Romero in this deal. Romero is coming off a career year with 30 holds and a 3.36 ERA in 59 innings. That's great! However, the Cardinals are now leaning towards keeping Ryan Helsley, and Romero's underlying metrics, including his chase, whiff, and strikeout rates, weren't overly inspiring. He's a reliever who loved ground balls.
"In return, the Cardinals get Jhostynxon Garcia (Red Sox's #9 prospect) and Richard Fitts (Red Sox's #10 prospect). Garcia slashed .286/.356/.536 last year with 23 home runs. He's a legitimate corner outfielder with great pop. Fitts is more of a veteran prospect at the ripe age of 24, and he had a 4.17 ERA in 116.2 innings with 111 strikeouts. He profiles as a control guy, essentially a better Gordon Graceffo."
In this deal, the Cardinals would get a young pitcher and outfielder with upside. At this point, anything would help. He's owed $74 million over the final three years of his deal and it seems like St. Louis doesn't want to pay it.
