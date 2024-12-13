Rangers $11.5 Million All-Star Would be Perfect Fit For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals would be wise to add more bullpen pieces over the next few months.
It doesn't seem like the Cardinals are going to be blowing up the roster and there's a real chance they could compete in the National League Central in 2025 with the division very vulnerable right now. The Milwaukee Brewers lost one of their top offensive pieces in Willy Adames and the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Cincinnati Reds haven't done too much yet.
The division is wide open, and the Cardinals could fight for the top spot even without star third baseman Nolan Arenado if he gets traded. An easy way to improve the team would be to add more firepower to the bullpen. One player who would be a great option is former Texas Rangers reliever David Robertson.
He spent the 2024 season with Texas and logged a 3.00 ERA across 68 appearances. Robertson made $11.5 million last year so a comparable deal shouldn't be out of the question. He's a 16-year veteran who likely will land a short-term deal due to his age. Robertson now is 39 years old so clearly he won't be around for much longer at the big league level.
He's someone the Cardinals could bring in for the 2025 season without tying up any money for the 2026 campaign and beyond. Robertson could be a great bridge to Ryan Helsley. The Cardinals should look into bringing him in.
