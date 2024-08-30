Cardinals Recall Former Top Prospect In Wake Of Heartbreaking Roster Move
The St. Louis Cardinals are actively fine-tuning their roster to give themselves the greatest chance possible to make an improbable run at this year's postseason.
The postseason eligibility deadline is this Sunday, meaning contending teams have until then to claim unwanted players. After Sept. 1, a player claimed from waivers cannot participate in the playoffs if a contender picks him up.
Sadly, the Cardinals recently made a veteran slugger available for more genuine playoff contenders to grab. Subsequently, a St. Louis rising star has been recalled for another shot at the big leagues.
"Roster Move: outfielder Jordan Walker has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the organization announced Friday afternoon. "OF Tommy Pham has been designated for assignment."
This will mark Walker's third promotion to St. Louis this season. He made his Major League Baseball debut in 2023 but has struggled mightily this year at the plate, resulting in recurrent stints in the Cardinals' farm system.
Walker's last promotion seemed like his second chance at the big leagues until Cardinals manager Oli Marmol decided to use him only as a platoon hitter -- he was strictly utilized to hit against left-handed pitchers.
The 22-year-old is in the starting lineup for Friday's critical matchup against the American League pennant front-runner New York Yankees. Hopefully, Walker can finish 2024 strong and give Cardinals fans something to look forward to for next season.
As for Pham -- designating him for assignment was the right move, even if it hurts. He did what the Cardinals needed him to do and now he deserves the chance to find a more serious playoff contender to land with.
