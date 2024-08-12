Cardinals Legend Exudes Confidence In Jordan Walker Following Promotion
The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the worst teams in baseball against left-handed pitchers this season but the recent promotion of Jordan Walker should hopefully help fix that.
Walker was re-called to St. Louis Monday afternoon after being demoted earlier in the season due to a lack of production on offense. A recent resurgence in hitting combined with veteran Matt Carpenter's injury helped opened the door for the young Cardinals slugger to return to the show.
Cardinals fans will get to see Walker back in the lineup Monday night against the division-rival Cincinnati Reds and a retired St. Louis fan favorite is thrilled about it.
"Jordan Walker is about to crush it down the stretch," 2006 World Series champion Adam Wainwright posted on X Monday afternoon following the news of the rising star's promotion.
The 22-year-old hasn't played in a major league game since Apr. 23 against the Arizona Diamondbacks -- three days before he was demoted to Triple-A Memphis.
Last season looked to be Walker's breakout season as he logged a .276/.342/.445 slash line with 37 extra-base hits including 16 home runs and 51 RBIs in 117 games played for the Cardinals but 2024 has been a difficult year for him. However, it must be noted that 2023 was his rookie season, so it's likely he still has some developing to do.
Hopefully, Walker continues down the path he was on with Triple-A Memphis before his most recent promotion and can return to being a reliable right-handed bat in the lineup.
