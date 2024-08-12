Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Legend Exudes Confidence In Jordan Walker Following Promotion

The St. Louis fan favorite is ecstatic for the young slugger

Nate Hagerty

Mar 1, 2024; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) celebrates after scoring against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 1, 2024; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) celebrates after scoring against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the worst teams in baseball against left-handed pitchers this season but the recent promotion of Jordan Walker should hopefully help fix that.

Walker was re-called to St. Louis Monday afternoon after being demoted earlier in the season due to a lack of production on offense. A recent resurgence in hitting combined with veteran Matt Carpenter's injury helped opened the door for the young Cardinals slugger to return to the show.

Cardinals fans will get to see Walker back in the lineup Monday night against the division-rival Cincinnati Reds and a retired St. Louis fan favorite is thrilled about it.

"Jordan Walker is about to crush it down the stretch," 2006 World Series champion Adam Wainwright posted on X Monday afternoon following the news of the rising star's promotion.

The 22-year-old hasn't played in a major league game since Apr. 23 against the Arizona Diamondbacks -- three days before he was demoted to Triple-A Memphis.

Last season looked to be Walker's breakout season as he logged a .276/.342/.445 slash line with 37 extra-base hits including 16 home runs and 51 RBIs in 117 games played for the Cardinals but 2024 has been a difficult year for him. However, it must be noted that 2023 was his rookie season, so it's likely he still has some developing to do.

Hopefully, Walker continues down the path he was on with Triple-A Memphis before his most recent promotion and can return to being a reliable right-handed bat in the lineup.

More MLB: Cardinals Hurler Speaks Positively On Injury Status; Return Could Be On Horizon

Published
Nate Hagerty

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News