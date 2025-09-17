Cardinals Recall Useful Utility Man To Replace Willson Contreras
The St. Louis Cardinals were dealt a tough blow on Wednesday morning. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Cardinals will be shutting Willson Contreras down for the remainder of the 2025 season with a right shoulder strain. He came out of Monday's game with pain in his shoulder and ultimately did not see any action on Tuesday as the Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds by a final score of 3-0.
The Cardinals are now without their best power hitter and will likely play Alec Burleson at first base for the remaining games on the schedule. But the Cardinals also announced a corresponding move to Contreras being sidelined for the rest of the year.
According to the team, they have recalled utility infielder Jose Fermin from Triple-A Memphis.
"INF José Fermín has been recalled from Memphis (AAA).
1B Willson Contreras (right shoulder strain) has been placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 16," the Cardinals posted on X.
Contreras finishes the 2025 season slashing .257/.344/.447 with 20 home runs, 80 RBI, a 2.6 WAR and a .791 OPS. He also has a 122 OPS+ and has picked up 126 hits in his 490 at-bats. He recently served a four-game suspension due to an outburst after a controversial ejection.
Fermin has had limited time in the Major Leagues this season, but in a small sample size, he has performed well with St. Louis, hitting .298/.389/.404 with a home run, five RBI and a .793 OPS.
Fermin likely won't be an everyday player with St. Louis upon his return. What can happen though is that Nolan Gorman, who was relegated to the bench of Monday after Nolan Arenado's return, can receive regular at-bats for the rest of the 2025 season. He had been performing better before losing his starting spot. He can also fill in at first base in a pinch.
There are a lot of things the Cardinals can do with their lineup, but with Contreras out for the year, Burleson is the likely option to play mostly first base for St. Louis. Fermin could be a defensive replacement or occasionally start against left-handed pitchers.
It will be interesting to see how St. Louis goes about constructing its lineup over the final 10 games of the regular season. Fermin may get some chances.
