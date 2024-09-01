Ex-Cardinals Hurler Lands On Surprising Contender's Big League Roster
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals is getting another opportunity to help a contender out down the stretch.
With September now here, Major League Baseball rosters expand giving teams an opportunity to add to the roster for a little more depth down the stretch. There somehow isn't much time left in the regular season now and teams now are fighting for playoff spots.
The St. Louis Cardinals were in the mix for a National League Wild Card for much of the season but it seems as though their luck has run out. The Cardinals currently are six games out of a Wild Card spot and may not have enough time to make up the necessary ground.
The Atlanta Braves surprisingly hold the final Wild Card spot despite a flurry of high-impact injuries. Atlanta hasn't been as fortunate as it expected to be this season, but it still is fighting for a playoff spot, The Braves called up former Cardinals pitcher John Brebbia on Sunday to help add a little depth, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Nick Deeds.
"The Braves announced a series of roster moves this morning, highlighted by the club selecting the contract of veteran right-hander John Brebbia," Deeds said. "To make room for the hurler on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated southpaw Zach Logue for assignment.
"Outfielder Eli White was also recalled to the big leagues, and alongside Brebbia will take the two roster spots created by today’s expansion of rosters from 26 to 28 players. Brebbia was released by the White Sox on Friday and evidently subsequently signed with the Braves on a minor league deal, but the move had not been reported prior to Atlanta’s announcement this morning."
Brebbia spent the first three seasons of his big league career with the Cardinals and has spent time with the San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox since. Now, he will try to help the Braves out.
