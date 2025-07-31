Cardinals-Red Sox Complete Trade Landing Slugger For Steven Matz
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a wild day.
St. Louis was shutout for the second straight day on Wednesday and lost against the Miami Marlins, 2-0. Beyond that, the Cardinals' bullpen has taken a serious hit. The Cardinals traded All-Star closer Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets in a blockbuster earlier in the evening.
That's not all, though, Rumors have been growing about the Cardinals' bullpen and St. Louis made another trade late Wednesday night. The Cardinals reportedly are trading veteran hurler Steven Matz to the Boston Red Sox, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a trade to acquire left-handed reliever Steven Matz from the St. Louis Cardinals, sources tell ESPN. The deal is agreed to and pending medical review," Passan said.
A trade involving Matz isn't shocking and has seemingly been in the cards over the last few weeks since it seemed possible that the Cardinals were going to sell off. Matz is in the final year of a four-year, $44 million deal and will be a free agent after the season. Matz has found success out of the Cardinals' bullpen this season to the tune of a 3.44 ERA in 32 appearances. He made two starts and took the role change with St. Louis with grace.
In return, the Cardinals reportedly are receiving corner infield prospect Blaze Jordan, per Passan.
"The St. Louis Cardinals are receiving first baseman Blaze Jordan from the Boston Red Sox in the deal for Steven Matz, sources tell ESPN," Passan said.
Matz spent parts of four seasons in St. Louis. Injuries played a big role throughout his stint in town, but now the two sides are moving on.
