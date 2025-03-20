Cardinals Releasing Duo With Roster Crunch Heating Up
Things are starting to get real across Major League Baseball right now.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs already have played two games Chicago lost them both and currently is in last place in the National League Central for at least another week which should make St. Louis Cardinals fans happy for a few days.
Opening Day for the rest of the league will be here on March 27th and because of this teams are starting to make tough decisions. Rosters are being trimmed down across the league and that's going to lead to plenty of demotions to the minor leagues, cuts, and maybe even some trades.
St. Louis unsurprisingly has been busy and announced on Wednesday the unconditional release release of catcher Chance Sisco and first baseman Chandler Redmond.
"(Catcher) Chance Sisco and (first baseman) Chandler Redmond have been given their unconditional release," the team announced.
Sisco has spent parts of five seasons at the big league level with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets. He last saw big league action in 2021 when he appeared in 28 games with the Orioles and Mets. Overall, he has appeared in 196 big league games and has hit 16 home runs, driven in 54 runs, and slashed .197/.317/.337.
Redmond is 28 years old and hasn't seen any big league action. He was selected in the 32nd round of the 2019 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Cardinals.
