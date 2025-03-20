Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite Could Be Traded Before Opening Day

The former Cardinals fan-favorite will be intriguing to follow...

Jun 7, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A general view of an Arizona Diamondbacks hat and Rawlings glove in the dugout during the fifth inning of the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images
One former St. Louis Cardinals fan-favorite has been a hot name on the trade market over the last few month but there seemingly wasn't much traction.

Jordan Montgomery signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball season after a great 2023 season. He had a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts with the Cardinals and Texas Rangers in 2023 and helped Texas win the World Series.

He landed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Diamondbacks with a $22.5 million option for the 2025 season. Montgomery had a 6.23 ERA across 25 appearances with the Diamondbacks last year so he unsurprisingly picked up the option because he would've gotten far less on the open market. The Diamondbacks made it clear they didn't want Montgomery and he immediately was in trade rumors but nothing has happeend yet.

While this is the case, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix's John Gambadoro shared that there has been "recent interest" in a Montgomery deal.

"There has been recent interest from a few teams in trading for Diamondbacks starter Jordan Montgomery," Gambadoro said. "After a solid 2 2/3 scoreless outing today against Colorado in a spring training start there may be more."

Montgomery didn't sign until late last year so it's not shocking that he struggled. He didn't have a full Spring Training. Now, he has and it wouldn't be a shock to see him return to form. Hopefully, he can get back on track whether with Arizona or not.

