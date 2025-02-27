Cardinals Reportedly Considered Reunion With 7-Time All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals were not very active throughout the offseason.
St. Louis had lofty goals to "reset" the organization but ultimately didn't alter the roster much. The biggest changes were Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew Kittredge leaving the team in free agency and St. Louis turning down Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's club options for the 2025 season.
Aside from there, there wasn't a whole lot that got done. That doesn't mean the Cardinals' front office wasn't exceptionally busy behind the scenes, but there just wasn't much to show for their work.
As the 2024 season came to a close, it seemed like a near certainty that the Cardinals were going to move on from Goldschmidt. While this is the case, it sounds like the club did consider a reunion this offseason, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"The Cardinals had some internal discussions about a reunion with Goldschmidt, and there was an argument that his steady presence at first base would be beneficial to a young infield," Goold said. "None of those considerations manifested in pursuit of the free agent, especially not after the club and Willson Contreras determined he was going to stay in St. Louis but move to first base.
"Goldschmidt hit the market coming off a year with his lowest slugging (.414) and lowest OPS (.716) compared to a career .892. He spent most of the year searching for his swing, or as (Oli Marmol) put it: not feeling 'mechanically sound.' (Nolan Arenado) noted that Goldschmidt’s opposite-field power — he has more opposite-field homers since his debut than any hitter — will play well in the Bronx and be a mental boost. So too was how he finished the season."
Hopefully, Goldschmidt can shine with New York in 2025.
