Ex-Cardinals Star Paul Goldschmidt Reveals Why He Choose Yankees
The St. Louis Cardinals decided to go in a different direction this past offseason.
St. Louis wanted to “reset” the organization and make big changes. Ultimately, the team didn’t do too much. One thing the Cardinals did do, though, was deciding to move Willson Contreras to first base and officially move on from Paul Goldschmidt once he hit free agency.
Goldschmidt came over to town ahead of the 2019 season and spent six years with the organization. He was a beloved figure in St. Louis and had one of the best seasons in team history as he took home the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player Award.
He will be missed in town. Goldschmidt opted to sign with the New York Yankees in free agency and opened up about the decision and his choice to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold.
“I figured it was time to switch it up,” Goldschmidt said as transcribed by Goold. “It just worked out nicely that I signed here...Kind of go with what felt right...And this place felt right.”
The Cardinals made their choice to move on and Joe Goldschmidt will have a good chance to compete for a title in 2025. The Yankees made it all the way to the World Series in 2024, although they lost against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Maybe Goldschmidt will be able to help take them over the top as the 2025 season gets here.
