Cardinals Reunion With Ace Would Solve Miles Mikolas Problem
The St. Louis Cardinals look like legitimate contenders this season. They're no longer being looked at as pretenders because they've just gotten better as the season has gone on.
But that doesn't mean they don't have gaping holes on their roster. In fact, the starting rotation needs help in the worst way possible. To get specific, Miles Mikolas has been an issue in the Cardinals' rotation for quite some time now. Recently, luck hasn't gone his way and he's been tagged for multiple earned runs in each of his last seven starts.
It's clear the Cardinals need to replace him, but the solution might not be as clear.
One of the options the Cardinals could pursue is a blockbuster trade with the Miami Marlins to reunite with ace Sandy Alcántara. The righty originally came to the big leagues with the Cardinals before being dealt to Miami. Now, St. Louis could look to bring him back.
Alcántara struggled in his first few starts back on the mound, but looked to return to his Cy Yung form as June began. After putting together four solid starts, Alcántara has began to struggle again.
At the end of the day, this is a high risk, high reward idea and it's something St. Louis should consider. With the righty having multiple years of affordable team control left on his contract, the Cardinals would be able to use him this season and beyond. That's important because the Cardinals' true World Series window likely doesn't open too wide for another year or two.
If they can secure Alcántara and help him return to form, it would be the biggest upgrade over Mikolas the Cardinals could realistically make right now.
