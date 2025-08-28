Cardinals Reveal Rotation Decision For Andre Pallante
The St. Louis Cardinals' starting rotation has had an up-and-down seasons to this point.
There have been bright spots, like Sonny Gray, Michael McGreevy, and Matthew Liberatore. But, also some not-so-bright spots as well. Unfortunately, Andre Pallante has taken a step back this season after a breakout 2024 season.
The Cardinals dealt with some injuries last year and that paved the way for Pallante to have a big role. He responded with a 3.78 ERA in 29 total appearances, including 20 starts. He competed for a spot in the rotation throughout Spring Training and earned one of the jobs.
Pallante hasn't had the same type of season. He's made 26 starts to this point and has a 5.44 ERA and 95-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 139 innings pitched. He's in the middle of an ice-cold stretch right now. Since July 9th, Pallante has gone 1-8 for the Cardinals and has an 8.26 ERA and 32-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
Will Andre Pallante play a role for the Cardinals in 2026?
While this is the case, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol committed to Pallante on Thursday and made it clear that he isn't leaving the starting rotation right now, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said RHP Andre Pallante (1-8, 8.27 ERA in last nine starts) will start vs. the #Reds on Sunday," Denton shared. "Underlying metrics show that Pallante's stuff is similar to 2024, but hitters have adjusted. The club wants him to work through the needed changes."
This move makes sense. Although Pallante is cold, he's just 26 years old and the Cardinals need to see if he will be a part of the plan moving forward into 2026. The rotation is going to look different next year. For example, Miles Mikolas is going to be a free agent and the chances of a return seem to be close to zero.
Pallante is a guy who could be back next year in Chaim Bloom's first year as president of baseball operations. These next few weeks will be important, though.
