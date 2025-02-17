MLB Writer Proposes Change For Cardinals With Nolan Arenado In Town
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly look a little different than expected right now.
St. Louis was in trade rumors all throughout the offseason centered on third baseman Nolan Arenado. While this is the case, he's still with the club and hinted that he won't expand his preferred trade list. The Cardinals are likely going to roll with Arenado to at least kick off the 2025 season. Could that lead to other changes?
FanSided's Zach Pressnell made a list of three Cardinals who could not be in town for the 2025 campaign with Arenado staying. He had Ryan Helsley as the No. 1 player on his list who could be moved thanks to Arenado.
"When looking at the Cardinals roster, there's one player who sticks out like a sore thumb as a candidate for the team to move ahead of the 2025 season," Pressnell said. "It's closer Ryan Helsley. Helsley is one of the best closers in the entire league. He led the league in saves last season despite playing on a below average St. Louis team.
"The Cardinals have only gotten worse as the 2024 season ended and the 2025 looks to begin, so holding onto a star closer on an expiring contract makes absolutely no sense. The Cardinals could likely land a nice haul in return for their flame-throwing star."
There were trade rumors with Helsley early in the offseason. If the Cardinals want to trim salary, it would make sense to move him because he's going to make over $8 million in 2025. While this is the case, it would be pretty surprising. If the Cardinals wanted to trade Helsley, they likely would've done so already.
