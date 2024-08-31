Cardinals Rival Lands Recently-Acquired Pitcher Showing Trade Failed
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals reportedly is staying within the division.
St. Louis recently designated veteran pitcher Shawn Armstrong for assignment after acquiring him ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Cardinals traded outfielder Dylan Carlson to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Armstrong and he ended up making just 11 appearances with the Cardinals.
Armstrong actually was solid with the Cardinals in 11 appearances and logged a 2.84 ERA and 12-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
He unsurprisingly didn't remain available on the open market for too long as he reportedly was claimed by the National League Central rival Chicago Cubs on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Right-handed reliever Shawn Armstrong has been claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "He was DFA’d by St. Louis after the Cardinals acquired him at the trade deadline for outfielder Dylan Carlson. The Cubs are one game ahead of St. Louis in the standings."
Chicago has been red-hot lately and has been making up ground in the standings. The Cubs have won eight of their last 10 games and now sit in second place in the National League Central with a 69-66 record.
The playoffs may still be a pipe dream for the Cubs who currently are five games out of a National League Wild Card spot, but Armstrong certainly could help down the stretch. It will be disappointing if the Cardinals' trade deadline acquisition can help the Cubs make the playoffs.
