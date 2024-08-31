Yankees Superstar Has Impressive Streak Snapped By Cardinals Pitching Staff
The St. Louis Cardinals might have emerged as losers from Friday night's 6-3 loss to the American League-leading New York Yankees but there were positives to take away from the defeat.
For instance, Cardinals five-time Silver Sluggers Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt came alive at the plate -- combining for five hits, one home run and two RBIs without striking out once. Hopefully, they'll continue to produce on offense for the rest of the season.
Another highlight from Friday's interleague game was the Cardinals' pitching staff pulling off an improbable feat that few saw coming.
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge had an 18-game on-base streak heading into Friday's matchup but was shut down by St. Louis' pitching core after going 0-for-4 at the plate with three strikeouts and zero walks.
Despite recently acquired Cardinals hurler Erick Fedde giving up four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched, he was able to sit Judge down after making him strike out twice and fly out.
Judge is easily the most powerful hitter in the game. The three-time Silver Slugger is batting .331 with 83 extra-base hits including 51 home runs, 123 RBIs and a staggering 1.189 OPS in 133 games played for the Yankees this season.
Two seasons removed from logging the most home runs hit by a player in a single season, post-steroid era, Judge is on pace to break that same record of 62 HRs.
Even though the Cardinals didn't come out with the victory Friday night, at least they can say their pitching staff shut down one of the best hitters in the game.
