Cardinals Roster Shuffle Includes DFA, Red-Hot Prospect Promotion
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly had a busy afternoon on Thursday.
St. Louis announced a flurry of moves including the promotion of red-hot reliever Andre Granillo and outfielder Michael Siani, demotion of Chris Roycroft to Triple-A, and outfielder Ryan Vilade being designated for assignment.
"Welcome to the Show, Andre! We have selected the contract of RHP Andre Granillo from Triple-A Memphis. His first appearance will be his MLB debut," the club announced. "OF Michael Siani has been recalled from Memphis. RHP Chris Roycroft has been optioned to Memphis. OF Ryan Vilade has been designated for assignment."
Granillo's promotion is the most interesting of the moves. He has been red-hot so far this season with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds. The Cardinals' bullpen could use a boost and Granillo has a chance to be that guy. He has pitched to a 1.82 ERA so far this season in 18 appearances to go along with a 46-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
Siani began the season at the big league level with the Cardinals but as quickly sent down to the minors.
Roycroft has logged a 6.92 ERA in 14 appearances at the big league level so far this season with the Cardinals.
Vilade has played just seven games at the big league level so far this season for St. Louis and has one base hit to show for it. He has played parts of three big league seasons with St. Louis, the Colorado Rockies, and the Detroit Tigers.
More MLB: Cardinals Lineup Just Days Away From Impossible Decisions