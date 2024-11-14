Cardinals Shocking Trade Would Reunite $22M Fan-Favorite With St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals clearly are going to be looking for ways to cut ties with high-priced veterans from the roster, but could they also reunite with an old friend?
St. Louis has been in a lot of chatter and speculation already this offseason the vast majority of the talks have centered around players the club could cut ties with. Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley have been widely discussed as trade candidates.
Will the Cardinals add any key pieces this winter? One former Cardinals fan-favorite could be available in a possible trade. Former Cardinals hurler Jordan Montgomery signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks last offseason after winning the World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023.
The Cardinals traded Montgomery to the Rangers ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. The 2024 season didn't go as planned and was the worst season of his career. Arizona wants to cut ties with him, but he picked up an option for the 2025 season worth $22.5 million
He seems like one of the most likely players who could be traded and FanSided's Mark Powell surprisingly floated the Cardinals a possible fit.
"The Arizona Diamondbacks want to dump Jordan Montgomery's contract just a year after signing him to a one-year, $25 million deal which had a player option for 2025," Powell said. "At the time, Montgomery signed that contract assuming he would opt-in to free agency this winter. Well, following a late start to the season thanks to Scott Boras – who is no longer his agent, mind you – Montgomery struggled...
"Arizona is reportedly willing to eat some of Montgomery's salary just to get rid of him, and perhaps receive something of value in return. A team like the (New York Yankees), Cardinals, or Rangers – all of whom have experience working with Monty – would be ideal fits here."
A trade would be an absolute shock. From a baseball perspective, it would be nice to have him in the Cardinals' rotation, and he clearly would provide an upgrade. But, the Cardinals are looking to improve the farm system and cut salaries, so it would be surprising to see them swing a trade for someone like Montgomery unless the Diamondbacks significantly paid the contract down.
